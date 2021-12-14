Federal jury finds Mexican national guilty of smuggling undocumented migrants near Van Horn

Pedro Ramirez-Urbina, 41, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and one count of transportation of illegal aliens.

TEXAS, USA — A federal jury convicted 41-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Urbina, a Mexican national, on one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and one count of transportation of illegal aliens on Tuesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Court documents and trial evidence show that on June 27, 2021, Border Patrol agents responded to a call from a citizen about a dead man found on the side of the road. When agents got to the scene, they found the man’s body along with another man. Both migrants were from Mexico.

About an hour later, another citizen let U.S. Border Patrol agents know about seven men walking north on Chispa Road, near Needle Peak. The men were taken in and transported to the Van Horn Border Patrol Station for processing. Agents determined they were part of a group being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico.

Ramirez was identified as the foot guide in charge of the group.