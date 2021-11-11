Border Patrol Agents apprehend over 60 illegal migrants near Alpine

A K-9 alerted the agents to the presence of humans in the rear compartment of a box truck.

ALPINE, Texas — Border Patrol Agents apprehended 67 illegal migrants near Alpine on November 9.

They were found in the rear compartment of a box truck after a K-9 alerted the agents to the presence of the humans.

The illegal migrants were hiding behind a false wall as part of a human smuggling scheme. The wall was made out of two separate wooden walls that were drilled into metal brackets.

Out of the 67, 41 were Mexican Nationals, 19 Guatemalan Nationals, four Honduras Nationals, and three El Salvadorian Nationals. Four of the illegal migrants were identified as minors.

“Immigration checkpoints are an essential tool in the U.S. Border Patrol’s mission to protect our nation’s borders,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Transnational Criminal Organizations put profit over human life, often with devastating consequences.”