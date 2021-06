Women are finding men through social media apps and attempting to trick them out of their money.

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is warning of a new romance scam in our area, and women are behind it.

They say that women are finding men through social media and direct messages to ask if they want paid companions. From there, they try to take advantage of the men they’re contacting for their money.

They may even travel to better get the attention of their victims.