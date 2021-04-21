Scammers are posting fake job listings to steal personal information, FBI warns

The FBI is warning the public about these potential scams to steal money and personal info like social security numbers and bank account info.

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is warning the public that criminals are using fake job listings to steal people's personal information.

These scammers are advertising jobs the same way legitimate employers do, but instead use their leverage as a potential employer to get interested parties to give them personal info or money.

The FBI says while these kinds of scams have been around for a long time, technology has made it easier for criminals to spoof company websites or list fake job openings.

Many of these scams spoof a legitimate company and pose as people from different departments, like human resources or department managers.

The FBI also says these criminals request the same personal information as legitimate employers, which can make the scam hard to spot until it is too late.

Some signs that the job may be fake or a scam include interviews not being conducted in-person or through a secure video call, employers contacting victims through non-company email domains or potential employees being required to pay up front for things like background checks.

Another way to check is a posting is legitimate is if the listing appears on a job board but not the company's website.

If you are worried about falling victim to this scam, here are some ways to protect yourself:

If the job is legitimate, employers will not ask for personal information

Doing a web search of the company that returns multiple results for the same brand may indicate fraud

Never send money to people you meet online or provide credit card/bank account information

If you have fallen victim to one of these scams, the FBI suggests reporting the incident to ic3.gov, or call the FBI El Paso office at 915-832-5000.

You should also report the activity to the company that was being impersonated and contact your financial institution immediately.