ECSO recovers stolen vehicles, finds 100 pounds of marijuana

The department found 10 to 15 stolen vehicles, mostly out of Colorado.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — 10 people have been arrested after the Ector County Sheriff’s Office found stolen vehicles and marijuana in West Odessa, according to sheriff Mike Griffis.

Deputies were called out to Canyon and Swan. When they got to the scene, they discovered 10 to 15 stolen vehicles and what they believe to be 100 pounds of marijuana.

Many of the vehicles recovered are from Colorado.