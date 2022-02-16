Heartbroken parents of 9-year-old girl shot and killed after ATM robbery want justice for Arlene

"It just hurts me so much, it's gonna hurt me forever, but I just want justice for my baby girl," Arlene's mom said. "And people need to stop having road rage..."

HOUSTON — The family of a 9-year-old who died after being shot when a man opened fire on a robbery suspect is demanding justice for their daughter.

Arlene Alvarez and her family were heading out to a Valentine’s Day dinner when police say 41-year-old Tony Earls shot at his attacker and hit the family’s truck instead.

Armando Alvarez said Arlene she was sitting in the back seat watching a movie when she was shot in the head.

"I told everybody to get down, and Arlene's the only one that didn't get down, she had her headphones in," Armando said during a news conference Wednesday.

"I said 'duck down, Arlene,' but I didn't scream loud enough, I didn't know she had her earphones on." her mom Gwen said as she choked back tears.

She was clutching a teddy bear with a recording of Arlene's heartbeat.

Police said Earls had been robbed at gunpoint at a Chase Bank off Woodridge and shot at the robbery suspect, as they ran away. Earls then opened fire on Arlene’s family’s truck he thought the suspect jumped into.

“Now he wants to say it’s self-defense. It’s not self-defense,” Armando Álvarez said. “You don’t self-defense when a person is running already two blocks away from you and you’re shooting at that person and then you decide to shoot at a truck just because he’s passing by at a public street. Now my daughter’s gone. I mean c’mon.”

"It just hurts me so much, it's gonna hurt me forever, but I just want justice for my baby girl," Gwen said. "And people need to stop having road rage, they need to stop having all this anger towards them and shooting like crazy, because there's a lot of innocent little babies."

"I know Arlene. She's fighting right now for justice, for all these kids getting killed. Innocent adults, too, I mean everybody in general," she said. "My daughter had a connection with everybody. Maybe this had to happen to my daughter so the word could be out."

Arlene’s family can't believe they're now planning a funeral for their daughter.

Armando said she was a fourth-grader at De Zavala Elementary who loved being a big sister to her two brothers.

"She was just an old soul," the family's attorney said. "She was just an enjoyable little person that just absolutely loved life."

The family is also questioning why there wasn't security at the bank because other crimes have happened there, according to the attorney.

Earls appeared in court overnight on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if his charge will be upgraded following the death of Arlene. His bond was set at $100,000.