Brewster County Sheriff Deputies arrest suspects after high speed chase near Marathon

Steven Camarasa and Steve Marquez were taken into custody and face multiple charges.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two suspects on the night of February 18 after a high speed chase in Marathon.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala fled the scene and injured one of the agents. The vehicle traveled north on Highway 385 and was heading to Fort Stockton with multiple agents in pursuit. Other occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Soon after, DPS deployed spikes and caused the vehicle to slow down. After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, Steven Camarasa and the passenger, Steve Marquez, were taken into custody.

Both men were taken to Brewster County Jail and have been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated assault against a public servant, theft of a firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon.