Brewster County Deputy discovers six bundles of marijuana in abandoned truck

A Brewster County Deputy discovered a truck with six bundles of marijuana after the suspects fled, leaving it behind.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Brewster County Deputy discovered a truck with six bundles of marijuana after the suspects fled, leaving it behind.

During the early morning hours of Thursday morning, the unknown deputy was driving along FM 170, when he encountered a suspicious-looking vehicle.

Once he attempted to get closer, the driver sped away.

A short time later the truck and the occupants in it were found, but the suspects escaped on foot into Mexico.