Odessa Police Department asks community for help identifying robbery suspects

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying two aggravated robbery suspects.

On Sept. 20, the Odessa Police Department responded to a call at 6:44 p.m. in reference to a robbery at Kent Kwik at 3722 Andrews Hwy.

After investigating the incident, the investigation revealed that two thin statured males with medium to dark skin entered the business and stole alcoholic beverages and several cartons of cigarettes at knifepoint.