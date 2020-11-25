x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Crime

Midland Crime Stoppers asks community for help locating burglary suspects

The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating burglary suspects following the burglary of a car.
Credit: Midland Crime Stoppers

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating burglary suspects following the burglary of a car.

On Sept. 24, a vehicle was broken into in the 3300 blk of Princeton Ave. 

After burglarizing the car and stealing a credit card, the suspects went to several businesses in Midland and spent over $7,000 using the stolen credit card.

Now the Midland Crime Stoppers are asking that if anyone has information on the suspects, to call the Midland Police Department non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 in reference to case number #201103015. 

Anyone with information can also call 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS. 

Callers will remain anonymous and the first tip that leads to an arrest or case cleared will be eligible for an award.