Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a child, improper relationship with student

Police believe Martinez may be in the El Paso area.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for helping locating a man accused of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student.

Jesus Rafael Martinez, 36, could possibly be in the El Paso area.

According to ECISD, Martinez was a teacher at Bonham Middle School.

Officials say Martinez has been placed on administrative leave and the district is cooperating with OPD on the investigation.

Neither ECISD nor OPD has clarified if the child was a student at Bonham.

Dr. Scott Muri, Superintendent of ECISD, issued the following statement:

“I am horrified and angry. I want to say again to our community we will not tolerate inappropriate behavior from our employees. I want to remind our community that every year, we require training on the topic of inappropriate student-teacher relationships. There is no excuse for our employees to misunderstand the seriousness of these actions. We will continue to do everything we can to prevent this behavior. Right now, our District joins OPD in asking the public for help locating the man. If you have any information that will help the police we urge you to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.”

ECISD officials reiterated that the district's hiring practices include a thorough background check, reference checks and fingerprinting.

They also asked students, staff and community members that if they suspect anything to say something to the school, ECISD or law enforcement.