ECISD partners with SpaceX to provide internet access

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD has announced it would be partnering with SpaceX to help provide internet access to more students.

Superintendent Scott Muri made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday.

The partnership will use satellites to bring in high quality broadband access to places like Pleasant Farms.

Permian Strategic Partnerships and Chiefs for Change will also be big partners in the project.

The goal for the project is to have around 700 satellites targeting the area.

However, only 45 families will be able to participate in the project at the beginning. ECISD and other partners are working to identify the families who will be participating.

The cost for the service will be $300,000 a year, paid for by ECISD and its partners.

SpaceX is an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company, founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

The company has launched several satellites over the previous years.