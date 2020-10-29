ECISD prepares for campus intervention

With Bonham Middle School's fifth consecutive failing year in the state accountability system, the district is looking for outside help.

ODESSA, Texas — Bonham Middle School has failed to meet state standards for five years.

That doesn't leave the district with many options. ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said they're working to prevent state intervention, but something has to change for the school.

"The other option that we have is to partner with another organization, specifically for Bonham Middle School to bring in a partner to help us operate that school more effectively than it is has been run over the last several years," Muri said.

One option for the failing campus could be to hand over management to a charter school. Muri said they're open to anything that'll boost performance.

"We haven’t put out very specific ideas. This is our opportunity to listen, to see what partners bring to the table, and then we will review everything that the partners share with us, and then our board of trustees will make a decision as to which of the partners that we choose to work with," Muri said.

This plan of action is part of ECISD's Call for Quality Schools Initiative.

It's a move to improve not just failing schools, but all schools across the district. Leaders have had their eye on Bonham Middle School specifically, and have been preparing to hand over the campus' reigns.

"It’s actually been in the works. As soon as Bonham, in the 19-20 school year that’s when they entered year five of the state accountability system and so we’ve known this as you know for quite a while," Muri said.

Muri said their goal is bigger than just being in good standing with the state. It's also about setting the students up to succeed.

"We want every student to be affected by this partnership in a positive way. That’s the goal is to find a partner, somebody that we can work with well as a school district that will positively impact every single child at that school. That’s the ultimate goal," Muri said.

Organizations interested in partnering with ECISD need to have their applications in by the end of November. The district will have a recommendation for the board of trustees by January.