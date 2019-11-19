BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD says they are investigating after two school employees at the high school received a bomb threat via email just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Facebook post, all students and staff were immediately evacuated following the threat. Students were able to leave for the day or wait at Blankenship Field for a ride.

Local law enforcement and school administrators are investigating whether or not the threat is credible and if the school is safe.

The district says it will take any threat of this kind seriously and will be cautious in order to keep students and staff safe and free from harm.

The district also said it will release another statement on Tuesday or Wednesday on if the campus is safe.

