ODESSA, Texas — A teenager has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the Odessa High School campus.

The 16 year old was not a student at the school, but ECISD says the assistant principal recognized the teen and knew he was not supposed to be on campus.

The assistant principal stopped the teen in the outside patio area, and thanks to an administrative search he was found to have a handgun.

ECISD officers took him into custody and charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The district thanked the assistant principal for the attentiveness as well as all staff members who continue to be alert and keep schools safe.

