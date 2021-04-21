Big Bend Patrol Agents arrested three fugitives for attempted homicide

The three fugitives were wanted by the Abilene Police Department who along with U.S. Marshals notified Border Patrol to look out for them near Big Bend.

MARFA, Texas — Big Bend Patrol Agents apprehended three fugitives for attempted homicide near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

The individuals were taken in on April 17 and the three individuals will face a second-degree felony.

These men committed the crime in Abilene, Texas and traveled to Big Bend to escape. The U.S. Marshals were able to provide information to Border Patrol, which helped bring in Ezekiel Sepeda, Robert Sepeda Jr. and Roberto-Sepeda-Ramirez.

“This is another great example of how our established partnerships with local and regional law-enforcement pays dividends,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Great communication and expert coordination between agencies removed these subjects from the streets so they can answer to the charges of attempted homicide.”