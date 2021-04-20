Midland Victims Coalition holds ceremony in observance of National Crime Victim's Week

The week is dedicated to remembering and honoring victims of crime and acknowledging the achievements in victim services and allied professions.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Victims Coalition held a special ceremony Tuesday in observance of National Crime Victim's Week.

Several local organizations were in attendance, including CASA of West Texas, Legal Aid or NorthWest Texas and the Salvation Army.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place at the duck pond on A Street but was moved to True Lite Christian Fellowship Church due to the weather.

The group also rededicated the original plaque from the old courthouse, which is now installed at the pond.