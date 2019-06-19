ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews teen has been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital after being shot June 18.

Andrews Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Main Street just before midnight in response to a shooting victim.

One teen had suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported by Andrews EMS to Permian Regional Medical Center. He was later air-lifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Additionally, five other teens were arrested on scene and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. This charge was a result of the teens being in possession of three firearms with altered serial numbers; one of these guns had been reported as stolen out of Midland.

The teens were also charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Karah Freeland, 32, was also arrested and charged with false report to a peace officer.