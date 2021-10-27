Affidavit reveals new details in triple murder case

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the men had been in a verbal argument with Martinez prior to the shooting.

MIDLAND, Texas — An affidavit from the Midland County Sheriff's Office has revealed some new details regarding the three murders on Oct. 17.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. after a woman called about a disturbance involving weapons, which was later turned into a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies found the three men with gunshot wounds. When paramedics arrived, all three men were pronounced deceased.

Three women were identified as witnesses and gave investigators details, including identifying the shooter as Kevin Martinez.

One of the witnesses told officers she had been celebrating a friend's birthday at a bar in Midland when her boyfriend, one of the victims, got into a physical fight with another man in the bathroom.

After the fight, the witness and her boyfriend, as well as three other people, left the bar.

According to the affidavit, the three men had been upset at Martinez, who they said they had verbally fought with earlier.

Martinez was reportedly roommates with one of the car's occupants and the two were now upset with each other, though the witness did not know the reason why.

When the car arrived, the witness said she saw Martinez walking toward the group from the residence holding a rifle, and said he began shooting at them.

The witness was able to escape the gunfire after her boyfriend pushed her out of the way.

After the gunfire stopped, she found her boyfriend, the other man from her vehicle and another man who came in a separate vehicle on the ground struggling to breathe.

The two other women provided similar statements and also identified Martinez as the shooter.

The witness said they considered Martinez a friend and didn't know why he would have instigated the shooting, with the exception of the verbal argument.