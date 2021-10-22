Hereford Police Chief recounts triple homicide suspect arrest

"When our officers converged on him, they asked his name and he immediately said my name's Kevin and he also said I'm the one you've been looking for."

MIDLAND, Texas — Kevin Martinez has been arrested after he is suspected of killing three people on Sunday-Walter Ayala, James Davidson, and Gilberto Tapia-Lopez.

"For these particular crimes, for capital murder you can get life in prison or could be execution as well," said Hereford Chief of Police, Brent Harrison.

Police have been on the hunt for Martinez after they say he fled the scene of the murder.

"It's kind of like he just wanted to give up," said Harrison.

On Thursday, the Hereford police department received information from the US Marshals Office that Martinez could be in their area, and after checking some local convenience store cameras, they found someone that matched his description.

Martinez was staying at a Hereford hotel under a woman's name.

"They found a man walking outside the hotel in an alley and when our officers converged on him, they asked his name and he immediately said my name's Kevin and he also said I'm the one you're looking for," said Harrison.

"We didn't have to utilize any force at all he wanted to basically give up, he quickly identified himself."

The chief is also glad there will be some sort of justice for the victims. "I'm glad it's at an end now for those people, I mean let's hope justice is served at the end of all this," he said.

Harrison is also proud of his team for capturing the fugitive and protecting citizens. "They're doing what they're trained to do and they didn't rest and they made sure to do what they raised they're right hand to do which is protect the citizens of Hereford, Texas."