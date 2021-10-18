Manhunt follows triple homicide in Midland

Three people were pronounced dead by the Midland County Sheriff's Office, suspect Kevin Martinez has three warrants out for Capital Murder

MIDLAND, Texas — Three people are dead after being shot and killed near a house on the 1200 block of east county road 124 early Sunday morning.

The Midland County Sheriffs Office is looking for this 23 year-old man who named Kevin Alexis Martinez, he has three warrants out for his arrest for Capital Murder.

In a statement the sheriffs office said in part, "On October 17, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of ECR 124. Upon arrival, MCSO deputies located three victims with gunshot wounds. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene."

The suspect, Martinez fled the scene before the Midland County Sheriff's office arrived.

Martinez is described as 5' 6", weighing 220 pounds with brown hair.

The sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene until around 2 p.m. Sunday, they had tow trucks take cars and other vehicles from the scene.