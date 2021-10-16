OPD arrests suspect involved in Murder case in Odessa

38-year-old Victor Tarin Gonzales has been arrested and charged with Murder, a first degree felony.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 38-year-old Victor Tarin Gonzales for his involvement in a murder case.

Gonzales has been officially charged with Murder, a First Degree felony.

On October 14, OPD responded to a call from Maple and Tanglewood about an assault.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim, Ross Walker, and transported him immediately to Medical Center Hospital where he would be pronounced dead a day later, October 15.

OPD obtained footage and asked for help identifying the suspect at the scene.