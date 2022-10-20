2 Wilson & Young Middle School students arrested for shooting threat

ODESSA, Texas —
Two sixth grade boys at Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested Thursday for a shooting threat made in school Wednesday.
According to Ector County ISD, district police discovered the two boys told other students in a cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpack.
Both boys admitted to making the statement, and were arrested for threat or exhibition of weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.
ECISD is once again reminding the public that school and school district leaders will take any threats seriously and punish those that make them with the appropriate criminal charges and school discipline.