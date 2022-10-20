2 Wilson & Young Middle School students arrested for shooting threat

The boys were arrested for threat or exhibition of weapon on school grounds or a bus.

ODESSA, Texas — Two sixth grade boys at Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested Thursday for a shooting threat made in school Wednesday.

According to Ector County ISD, district police discovered the two boys told other students in a cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpack.

Both boys admitted to making the statement, and were arrested for threat or exhibition of weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.