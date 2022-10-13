ECISD 5th grader arrested for threatening to bring gun to school

The boy, who is a student at Jordan Elementary, made a threat to the school Wednesday.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A 5th grader is now facing misdemeanor charges after ECISD says he made a threat to his school Wednesday.

Staff at Jordan Elementary learned that the boy, whose identity is not being released because he is a minor, told others he was going to bring a gun to school.

After students reported the threat on Thursday, ECISD police investigated and arrested the boy. He has been charged with threat of exhibition of weapon on school property or bus.

"As we have stated many times, and followed through with, school and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously, and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made," said Mike Adkins, Chief Communications Officer of ECISD.