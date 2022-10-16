x
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat

ECISD says the student told two New Tech Odessa students not to attend school Monday.
Credit: ECISD

ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend  New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.

The student was charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus. 

The district is reminding parents that these sort of threats are taken seriously.

ECISD also says that it will continue to stay vigilant to these sorts of threats, will investigate them and file criminal charges when appropriate. 

 


 

