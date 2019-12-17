45,600 meals will be distributed to West Texans thanks to the 10th annual Revolutionary Rewards fundraiser with the West Texas Food Bank's and JumBurrito.

Through a total of 22,806 visits, JumBurrito Revolutionary Rewards Members raised $11,403.

This is the 10th year JumBurrito and the West Texas Food Bank have partnered during the holidays.

“We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need,” Jose Cuevas Jr, owner of JumBurrito said.

Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, says she is grateful to those who came out and understands the past year has been difficult.

Campbell continued by explaining many West Texans have cut their food budgets, something she sees reflected by an increase in Food Bank distributions.

"We are on track to distribute 7 million pounds of food this year through our 19 county area,” said Campbell.

The West Texas Food Bank will be presented a check at JumBurrito in Midland, Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m.

