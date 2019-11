ODESSA, Texas — On Nov. 21, Albertsons Market and Market Street will donate 788 turkeys to West Texas Food Bank.

The donation will help families in need, have a Thanksgiving to remember.

The featured boxes, which contains turkey and cornbread dressing, were funded by the United Family guests during the 2019 Turkey Bucks campaign and food drive.

Albertsons Market and Market Street will donate the turkeys to West Texas Food Bank at 3P.M.