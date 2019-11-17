WEST, Texas — West Texas Food Bank is pleased to announce its partnership with Jumburrito for the 10th year in a row, to help feed hungry families in West Texas.

From now until Dec. 15, Jumburrito has made the commitment to donate two meals for every Jumburrito Revolutionary Rewards Card visit.

Visitors will not only have the opportunity to help families in need, but also be entered into a drawing for 1,000 reward points.

West Texas Food Bank and Jumburrito hopes to raise even more money than last year, with the owner of Jumburrito, Jose Cuevas Jr., finding inspiration in the customers who visit for this event every year.

"We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need. They can even look at their receipt and keep track of how many meals their visits have personally created for someone in need.”

West Texas Food Bank is ready to distribute 7 million pounds of food this year, throughout the 19 county areas in West Texas.