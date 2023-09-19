UTPB is looking to make it affordable to pursue a behavioral health career

In honor of receiving a $10 million grant from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Scharbauer Foundation, UTPB hosted a behavioral health cohort reception.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — It's no secret that jobs are growing here in the Permian Basin, whether it's in the oil field, education or health care, but one organization is making an effort to make it affordable in order for those to pursue their careers.

University of Texas Permian Basin on Tuesday held their behavioral health cohort reception in honor of receiving a $10 million grant from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Scharbauer Foundation.

With the money, UTPB is able to cover tuition and mandatory fees for select graduate students studying counseling, clinical psychology or social work.

As jobs in behavioral health are on the rise, their roles are important not only to the community but young students.

"I do feel like kids get overlooked because [we say] 'oh they'll get over it' or 'they're just being a brat'," Scholarship Recipient Natalie Andrede said. "If we can get them when they're younger they won't have as many problems when they get older."

From teacher to counselor, Andrede is thrilled to be a recipient of this year's scholarship and will work towards a career she's passionate about.