New payment plan announced by UTPB

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin announced Monday that students can enroll in classes for $35 under the University's new payment plan UTPB 3.

According to the UTPB Director of Strategic Communications Alexa Dunson, this new plan allows students to spread out their payments and enroll in courses sooner. Once the $35 down payment has been made, a first payment of "33%" will be due the 15th of the following month. Then, two additional payments of 33% will be due on the 15th of the next two months.

"At UTPB we have a lot of students who are excited to be in college, and they really work semester-to-semester to be able to afford their college experience. And so, when we can offer things that allow students more flexibility," Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Becky Spurlock said in an interview with NewsWest9. "It gives them piece of mind to be able to know that as hard as they are working, we're working as hard for them too."