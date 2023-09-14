UTPB sees an uptick in enrollment of 7.5% from last year

"It's so exciting to see consistent growth year after year with our students," said UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin announced Thursday that they experienced a strong enrollment to start the 2024 academic year, adding 1,100 new students to the campus.

The university expects an increase of about 1% or around 5,775 students for Fall 2023, although the final numbers will not be available for a few weeks.

UTPB served just under 7,500 students in the 2023 academic year, which was a high mark for the university and up 7.5% over last year.

“It’s so exciting to see consistent growth year after year with our students,” UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley said in a press release. “UTPB is transforming to meet the needs of this region, so it comes as no surprise that 90% of students say UTPB is a top choice in their college selection process."

On top of the enrollment announcement, UTPB said 1,091 students this fall are "Falcon Free". Falcon Free covers tuition and mandatory fees for four years for families with an annual gross income of $100,000 or less. This initiative is to help eliminate the financial barrier to earning a college degree.