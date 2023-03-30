Texas Historic Commission to take over Bush Family Home

This will allow them to expand the site and the number of people on staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home is being renamed to the Bush Family Home State Historic Site.

This is because the site is in the process of being transferred to the Texas Historic Commission.

“That process is ongoing. It is happening… but what that means is that the state will bring in a little more resources. They have different ideas. They’re bringing professionality to the house to bring out a few of the museum quality things we can do,” said Troy Gray, site manager for the Bush family home.

All of this will allow them to expand their team on site.

The private group that ran the home before will still have a place in supporting the site.

“We’re going to hire four full-time people, along with me and also the private organization still be around. So, you’ll have another organization there to support the museum,” Gray continued.

The backing from the state also means that changes could be made to the site in the future.

“There’s ideas of expanding the visitor’s center so that we can provide more space for education programs,” Gray said.

There will be a welcoming ceremony at the Bush family home on May 11th.