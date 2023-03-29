New signs to make recycling easier in Midland

Since some items can’t be recycled, clear guidelines help to encourage responsible disposal.

MIDLAND, Texas — New signs have been placed on recycling bins at the Midland Citizen’s Collection Station in an attempt to make things easier to understand.

The newly-painted bins have signs showing what you can put into them.

It is an important distinction to make, since some items could contaminate the whole bin.

Recycling is a key step in helping with our litter problem.

“We have a continual concern in Midland,” said Midland Mayor Lori Blong. “Anyone who is driving around our streets knows litter is a concern, so this helps us give people a place to put that, and it keeps things out of our landfill. So, it's an important part of our community.”