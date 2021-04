Two students at Odessa Christian School wanted to find a way to honor their grandfather, retired OPD lieutenant Davey Tarbet.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department received a donation of water from the Odessa community Friday.

The children and their family dropped off 300 cases of water at the department, gathered with the help of community.