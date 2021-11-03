Reliant Energy donates $30,000 to West Texas Food Bank

This donation is part of Reliant's commitment to recovery efforts and address food and water shortages in the state.

MIDLAND, Texas — Reliant Energy has donated $500,000 to food banks across Texas following the massive winter storm that impacted so much of the state.

Among these 18 locations receiving funds is the West Texas Food Bank, which helps feed those in need across multiple Permian Basin counties. WTFB will be receiving $30,000 in funding.

"The food banks are just seeing such an increased demand in their services so we thought it would be really great to be able to support this essential service to all the communities within the state of Texas," Director of Community Relations Leanne Schneider said.