Jersey Mike's, WTFB team up for Month of Giving

TEXAS, USA — Jersey Mike's and the West Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again for the annual Month of Giving.
A portion of the profits from the month of March will go towards the food bank and help them provide meals to people all over the Permian Basin.
Additionally, 100% of profits from purchases made on March 31 will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.
For more information on the Month of Giving you can click or tap here.
To learn more about the West Texas Food Bank, including how to donate or how to receive help, you can visit the WTFB website.