Jersey Mike's, WTFB team up for Month of Giving

TEXAS, USA — Jersey Mike's and the West Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again for the annual Month of Giving.

A portion of the profits from the month of March will go towards the food bank and help them provide meals to people all over the Permian Basin.

Additionally, 100% of profits from purchases made on March 31 will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

