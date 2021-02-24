H-E-B to donate $1 million to Texas food banks

TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B announced Wednesday that it's donating $1 million to help support 18 food banks across the state of Texas.
So far, H-E-B already delivered 23 truckloads of food and about $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks, the release states.
H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.
In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B also launched a donation campaign online and in all of its stores.
You can donate online here or pay donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register.
All donated funds will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.
