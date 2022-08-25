Permian Basin Rehab Center gearing up for Great American Steakout

Local artists and rehab patients teamed up to create paintings that will be auctioned off at the event.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Rehab Center is getting ready for its annual Great American Steakout fundraiser on September 29.

This year's theme is "Jurassic Grill".

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tables are available for purchase by clicking or tapping here.

The PBRC and UTPB are partnering up for a creative spin on the event.

Local artists have created works of art matching the theme, and patients at the rehab center helped finish the paintings.

Those paintings will be auctioned off at the Steakout to help raise money for the rehab center.

"The rehab center is helping people in the community and all areas of the community, all different backgrounds and all different industries and fields, all different ages," said Kim Ortega, the Executive Director of the PBRC.