PBRC patients cool off with water therapy

The rehab center hasn't been able to celebrate Water Week for a few years.

ODESSA, Texas — The staff at the Permian Basin Rehab Center are helping their patients stay cool.

Patients are celebrating Water Week this June by donning swim gear and splashing around.

The staff says they like to do different things throughout the summer to keep children engaged, but they haven't been able to do a lot of fun stuff over the past few years.

"It was good to bring the water back so they could come out and get some normal play and so some social play with other kids, getting wet, getting cooled off. So it's been a lot of fun to bring that back this year," said Amy Burks, a PTA with PBRC.