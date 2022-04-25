2022 PBRC Telethon raises over $1.4M

From all of us at NewsWest 9, thank you to everyone who helped make the 45th annual PBRC Telethon a huge success.

ODESSA, Texas — West Texas showed up in a big way during the 2022 Permian Basin Rehab Center Telethon on Saturday and Sunday.

The community came together to help the center raise over $1.4 million throughout the event.

Volunteers from all over the region manned the phone banks, as NewsWest 9 shared success stories from the rehab center and talked about the important work that is being done there every single day.