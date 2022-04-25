2022 PBRC Telethon raises over $1.4M

ODESSA, Texas —
West Texas showed up in a big way during the 2022 Permian Basin Rehab Center Telethon on Saturday and Sunday.
The community came together to help the center raise over $1.4 million throughout the event.
Volunteers from all over the region manned the phone banks, as NewsWest 9 shared success stories from the rehab center and talked about the important work that is being done there every single day.
From all of us at NewsWest 9, thank you to everyone who helped make the 45th annual PBRC Telethon a huge success.