Odessa College holds annual Praise and Fashion Show

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College celebrated its annual Praise and Fashion Show on Monday.

The community-driven event was part of the college's effort to celebrate Black History Month.

Models featured in the show were members of the local community, wearing outfits from Mary's Fashions.

"It coincides with Black History Month, because we're showing praise and fashion. Because in the black church, in black lives, we have always danced, praised and dressed in the best clothing that you can wear," said Mary Ellis Henson, owner of Mary's Fashions.