Prince Hall Freemasonry in Midland has its roots in Black History

The Western Star Lodge has a history of giving back to the community since the beginning.

MIDLAND, Texas — John B. Love III is a local fee-based financial advisor, accountant, and tax preparer in Midland.

But when he’s not helping local businesses with their finances and taxes, he’s also heavily involved in his community.

“I’m a member of Western Star, Lodge #83… I’m a Special District Deputy Grand Master for the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas,” said Love.

The Western Star lodge in Midland was started on June 24, 1944.

Their purpose is a straightforward one.

“Free Masons are a group of men, individuals whose purpose is to intentionally establish friendships. We believe in the tenets of brotherly love, relief and truth,” Love said.

The Prince Hall Free Masons originally got their start as a lodge for African American Free Masons up in New England.

“Prince Hall Free Masonry was established on March 6, 1775, when Prince Hall and 14 other African Americans were made masons in an Irish lodge that was attached to the British troops that were here at the time before the revolution.”

Throughout US history, the Prince Hall Free Masons gave aid during pivotal moments such as when the Underground Railroad was active and during the Civil Rights movement.

Today that legacy of giving back to the community in big and small ways still lives on.

“They provide support to the community... Take care of orphans, feed the hungry, we do things around Thanksgiving and Christmas… Activities such as clothing drives, toy drives,” Love said.