Odessa teacher inspires hundreds of students throughout her 30+ year long career

Paula Wilburn taught in Odessa for 36 years. She retired and is currently working as an Instructional Coach for ECISD.

ODESSA, Texas — Paula Wilburn knew what she wanted to do from a young age.

"From the time I was six years old I knew I wanted to be a teacher," said Wilburn. "I've always had a love for people and children and teaching and learning so that's when I decided I wanted to become a teacher."

Wilburn was also inspired by the teachers in her life. She did all of her schooling here in Odessa, from Blackshear Middle School to Ector High School. She continued her ongoing education in Odessa as well.

"From there I went to Odessa College and then from there I went to the University of Texas Permian Basin," Wilburn said. She got her Masters degree in reading at UTPB.

Paula taught hundreds of students over 36 years, from kindergarten to 9th grade, making an impact and inspiring many.

"I have a lot of students that are now doctors or lawyers and nurses." said Wilburn. "That's one dream I've always had is to make an impression and to make an impact and a service and to empower other people and to let them know you are very special, you're very valuable, you can do whatever you set your mind to if you decide you're going to do that and that education, studying and learning is the key."

Wilson's teaching extends into other parts of her life, one being the Saint James Missionary Baptist Church -- where she has gone all her life.

"I do a lot of teaching even at church. I feel like I'm a natural born teacher so wherever I go, I want to teach something to somebody that's going to impact, empower them and enlighten them and encourage them to help them be better," said Wilburn.

She is also the Vice President of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Odessa Chapter, whose goal is to better the lives of those around them.

'We especially zoom in on the African American communities because of the oppressions, because of the degradation and because of what are ancestors have gone through we constantly help thrust the African American people to be treated equally and to know that they have the same rights," said Wilburn.

Wilson is proud of the impact she has made and she wants to inspire others to help people in their life grow and learn.