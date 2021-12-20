Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry holds community Christmas lunch

The soup kitchen served a free meal with a side of holiday cheer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry held its annual community Christmas lunch Monday.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers at the nonprofit served plate after plate of of food with a side of holiday cheer.

The soup kitchen also handed out toys to children in attendance. Toys were donated and wrapped by community members.

As part of the annual tradition, volunteers also prepped bags with an apple, an orange and candy to hand out to everyone who stopped by.

For more information on the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry and the work they do to keep the community fed, you can visit the website by clicking or tapping here.