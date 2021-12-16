Salvation Army Midland distributes donations from toy drive to 438 families

Every year, West Texans step up to help in the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive.

MIDLAND, Texas — In the spirit of giving, West Texans come together.

Hundreds of cars lined the street outside the Salvation Army warehouse in Midland while volunteers poured in early Thursday morning.

"We get free college education, so in turn, we do community service and help the community of course," said volunteer and student at Early College High School at Midland College, Blake Stevens. "I think it's only fair that we go to the Salvation Army and do some good."

Each bag goes to a family who needs that Christmas wish.

Crystal Manuel is a mom who is spending her son's second Christmas. She said involvement with the Salvation Army runs deep.

"My stepdad started it, so I figured I'd carry it on for him," said Manuel. "He actually ended up in a Salvation Army shelter in California and fell in love with the church, so he ended up becoming a soldier actually."

Manuel said she has received plenty of support following a rough year. After moving to West Texas from California, she thanks the community for their willingness to help.

Over 1,000 children in Midland alone will receive gifts thanks to all the donations from the community.

"It made me feel really emotional," said volunteer Terrance Walker. "To give back to the community and help the kids. I just can't wait to see their faces when they get their presents. I'm feeling like a Santa myself."