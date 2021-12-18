Salvation Army distributes toys to over 300 families in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Thanks to the community's support of the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army toy drive, several families will have a very Merry Christmas.
Around 300 families signed up for help in October. On Friday, the Salvation Army distributed thousands of toys including bicycles, dolls, stuffed animals, footballs and more.
"We know we can sense the satisfaction, the spirit of Christmas in the air, the act of giving which is kind of great. But we didn't do this alone. The Salvation Army is just the channel by which this happens today, that these children will get toys under their trees. It's a magical experience but it doesn't happen alone," said Luis Melendez with the Salvation Army.
In addition to the gifts, families also received all of the materials for a traditional Christmas meal, including a ham.
