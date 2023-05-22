Midland County begins search for director of the Horseshoe Arena

The county is looking for a candidate that has experience running a venue, setting up events and even crowd management.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The search is on for the Director of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, now that Midland County Commissioners approved for the job description to be posted to the County's website.

"Ultimately we're looking for a leader," said Robert Segura, HR director for Midland County. "We're looking for somebody that can help us transition from a third-party management company to bringing it in house and running it as a department on behalf of Midland County."

Segura said they are looking for someone who is able to handle the upkeep and able to oversee events and operations at the Horseshoe.

"The ideal candidate will be somebody who has some level of experience, not just running a venue, public venues preferred, but also having some level of experience and knowledge in regards to setting up events, crowd control, crowd management, running it safely and efficiently, presenting the best possible facility for the public," said Segura.

It's not just about the events, but also the buildings themselves.

"Not just on the inside, but the outside of the venue," said Segura. "The presentation, the visual of what the horseshoe looks like and making sure any damages are repaired."

All levels of experience are accepted.