Midland County judge addresses public concern over management changes at Horseshoe Arena

Judge Johnson said all events currently planned will continue to happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County released a statement from Judge Terry Johnson Wednesday addressing concerns about events at the Midland County Horseshoe following a change in management.

Midland County Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to t erminate a contract with Horseshoe Hospitality Services , the privately-owned company that previously managed the complex.

The county said that since news of them taking over management of the horseshoe got out, they have received calls from residents worried about events being canceled.

Johnson said events will go on as planned. Read below for the full statement from the judge:

“I have received several calls of concern from Midland County residents worried about events that they have planned or have tickets to at the Horseshoe Arena; including a graduation ceremony this weekend.