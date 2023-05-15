Midland County commissioners look for new Horseshoe Complex venue manager

The action was decided during a special meeting held Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Monday was a tense day at the Midland County Commissioners Court, as commissioners spent nearly an hour in executive session.

They called for a special meeting just a week after terminating the contract of the pervious Horseshoe Complex managers, Horseshoe Hospitality Services .

This meeting saw commissioners plan out their next moves regarding the future of the Horseshoe.

These moves include hiring an outside law firm to prepare for any future litigation the county may face due to terminating the contract, negotiating with HHS to formally hand over the Horseshoe Complex and letting the human resources department write up a job description for a new venue manager to help run the complex.

"The job would be to manage the facility, deal with the employees that are there, deal with the bookings and deal with the set up of the venue, just things like that," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson. "Not looking so much for a promoter or marketing at this time, we're just looking for somebody who can manage the facility well to the best interests of the county taxpayers."

Johnson also reiterated that, even with new management, no events taking place at the complex will be getting cancelled.

“All events that have been booked, and all dates that have been scheduled are going to be honored, whether it be by us or by current management," said Johnson. "We’re going to honor that, [so] nobody is going to losing their date or lose their contract. The venue is still there, it’s not going anywhere. If you’ve booked an event, just count on your event taking place as scheduled.”

HHS still have seventeen months on their contract, which means the county and HHS will try to reach a settlement to avoid any other action, legal or otherwise.

The settlement would pave the way for HHS to formally hand control of the Horseshoe Complex back to the county.

“If a settlement is negotiated, then a time for them to exit will also be negotiated," said Johnson. "It will not be for the next year and a half, it’ll be as soon as the payment is made for the settlement.”

for their part, HHS is willing to deal at the negotiating table, with HHS President Joe Kelley telling us in a statement: