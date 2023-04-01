Midland County Commissioners vote to purchase new sheriff's office building

Commissioners say buying instead of building from scratch is more cost friendly.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — As part of their first meeting, the newly elected Midland County Commissioners talked about buying a building to house the sheriff's office.

The building in question is the old Parsley building, which is currently owned by Pioneer Natural Resources.

In a vote of three to one, with the judge abstaining, the court agreed to buy it instead of building a sheriff’s office from scratch.

“We’ve looked at some plans for building a brand-new building, but this one with the renovations would be $26 million renovating it, purchasing it, versus 32 being brand new, so it would be cost-saving to the residents,” said Precinct 3 commissioner Luis Sanchez. “It would also allows for a quicker turnaround.”